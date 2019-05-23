Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
3-min read

Shift in Left Votes, Matuas’ Desire for Citizenship Help BJP Grab Mamata’s Beloved Bangaon

With the shift of the Left Front's votes and rift among Matuas created a favourable situation for the BJP and its candidate Shantanu Thakur.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shift in Left Votes, Matuas’ Desire for Citizenship Help BJP Grab Mamata’s Beloved Bangaon
Representative image.
Kolkata: Besides winning the confidence of a section the ‘Matua community’, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has managed to capitalise on the Left Front’s vote share which helped its Bangaon nominee Shantanu Thakur elbow Trinamool Congress’ heavyweight candidate Mamata Thakur out this Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to News18, Mamata Thakur said, “In Bangaon, the entire Left vote went to the BJP and that led to my defeat. Shantanu Thakur defeated me by nearly 96,000 votes. I welcome this decision of the people and will continue to work for the party in future.”

Located nearly 70km from Kolkata, Thakurnagar in North 24-Parganas district, is the headquarters of the ‘Matua Mahasangha’, a religious reformation movement that was led by the late Harichand Thakur. In this part of Bengal, it’s not Mamata, but ‘Matuas’ call the shots.

Thakurnagar is named after Harichand’s great-grandson, late Pramath Ranjan Thakur, and falls under the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering on February 2, 2019.

With nearly 65-67 per cent Matua voters, Bangaon is one of the 42 seats in Bengal which the BJP was desperate to grab (to reach its target of 23) by winning over the late Thakur matriarch Binapani Devi Thakur, popularly known as ‘Boroma’ (elder mother).

Shantanu Thakur said, “In Bangaon, people are very sentimental about their rights. In the last panchayat election, the Trinamool Congress prevented people from casting their votes. There was anger among them and this went in favour of the BJP.”

Boroma, the widow of Pramath Ranjan Thakur, had a huge sway over the Namashudra (Dalit) community, which migrated in large numbers from Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, after Partition.

She passed away a few weeks after Modi met her in Thakurnagar.

The community was a key force behind Mamata Banerjee’s triumph over the 34-year-old Left-Front government in the 2011 assembly election.

Since then, the Trinamool Congress has had Boroma’s blessings — both during the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2016 Assembly elections.

However, this time, the shift of the Left vote and rift among Matuas created a favourable situation for the saffron party.

Kapil Thakur, an analyst, said, “The BJP leaders managed to convince that it’s only they who can give the Matuas the identity of an Indian. For the last 72 years, the Matua community has been deprived. Though they have voting rights, according to the proposed citizenship bill, they are not Indians. In August, 2018, they met the Prime Minister in Delhi and he assured them of full cooperation. This is the reason why Matuas supported the BJP this time in Bangaon.”

When asked to explain further, he said, “In 2003, according to the amendment in the citizenship bill, those who entered India without any migration documents after July 19, 1948 were termed as ‘illegal immigrants’. Now a majority of the Matuas falls under this category and if the National register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented here like Assam, then they would have to leave India or would be lodged in detention centres. The BJP created an atmosphere of fear among them in the name of NRC and also assured them that they need not worry as there was the citizenship amendment bill. The saffron camp asked for Matua votes and in return, assured them of fulfilling their long-pending demand for nationality.”
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram