Shiggaon Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai Wins

Live election result of 83 Shiggaon constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shiggaon MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
Shiggaon (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,09,629 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,09,443 are male, 1,00,077 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 91.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%
Live Status BJP Basavaraj Bommai Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8386849.02%Basavaraj Bommai
INC7460343.61%Sayed Azeempeer Khadri
IND72034.21%Somanna Urf Swamiling Bevinamarad
JD(S)13530.79%Ashok Bevinamar
NOTA10890.64%Nota
IND9680.57%Sunil J A
AIMEP9500.56%Mainuddin Khatib
IND3520.21%Shivappa Kabanur
PPP2370.14%Sikandar Ummarsab Hathiwale
IND1430.08%Duddusab Bashasab Kanavalli
IND1110.06%Mohan Hittanagi
IND1020.06%Mahabubakhan Pathan
IND950.06%Parameshi Shetibar

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,503 votes (6.33%) securing 48.64% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.72%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,862 votes (10.44%) registering 51.76% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.55%.

Check the table below for Shiggaon live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

