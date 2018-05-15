Shikaripura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B S Yadiyurappa Won

Live Status BJP B S Yadiyurappa Won

Shikaripura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,84,956 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 93,923 are male, 90,958 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.78 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,425 votes (17.63%) securing 49.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.24%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 45,927 votes (36.43%) registering 66.22% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.45%.