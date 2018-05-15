GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shikaripura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's B S Yadiyurappa Won

Live election result of 115 Shikaripura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shikaripura MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:24 PM IST
Live election result of 115 Shikaripura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shikaripura MLA.
Shikaripura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,84,956 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 93,923 are male, 90,958 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.78 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
Live Status BJP B S Yadiyurappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8698356.16%B S Yadiyurappa
INC5158633.31%Goni Malatesha
JD(S)131918.52%H T Balegara
NOTA9030.58%Nota
AAP6930.45%Chandrakanta S Revanakar
IND4590.30%Vinay K C Rajavath
IND3420.22%N Hanumegowda
IND3190.21%Koppalu Manjanna
IND2050.13%Koteshwara
IND2020.13%Anil M R

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,425 votes (17.63%) securing 49.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.24%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 45,927 votes (36.43%) registering 66.22% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.45%.

Check the table below for Shikaripura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

