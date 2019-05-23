English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shillong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shillong MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Shillong is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Meghalaya in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 88.14%. The estimated literacy level of Shillong is 77.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vincent H Pala of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 40,379 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vincent H Pala of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the UDP candidate by a margin of 1,07,868 votes which was 22.45% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 62.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shillong was: Vincent H Pala (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,80,409 men, 5,00,331 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Shillong is: 25.576 91.8828
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिलांग, मेघालय (Hindi); শিলং, মেঘালয় (Bengali); शिलॉंग, मेघालय (Marathi); શિલોંગ, મેઘાલય (Gujarati); ஷில்லாங், மேகாலயா (Tamil); షిల్లాంగ్, మేఘాలయ (Telugu); ಶಿಲ್ಲಾಂಗ್, ಮೇಘಾಲಯ (Kannada); ഷില്ലോങ്, മേഘാലയ (Malayalam).
Shillong Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
T.H.S. Bonney
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Samuel Hashah
IND
--
--
Romeo Phira Rani
BJP
--
--
Sanbor Shullai
INC
--
--
Vincent H. Pala
UDP
--
--
Jemino Mawthoh
