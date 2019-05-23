Shillong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Shillong Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- T.H.S. Bonney NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Samuel Hashah IND -- -- Romeo Phira Rani BJP -- -- Sanbor Shullai INC -- -- Vincent H. Pala UDP -- -- Jemino Mawthoh

1. Shillong is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Meghalaya in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 88.14%. The estimated literacy level of Shillong is 77.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vincent H Pala of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 40,379 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Vincent H Pala of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the UDP candidate by a margin of 1,07,868 votes which was 22.45% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 62.23% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shillong was: Vincent H Pala (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,80,409 men, 5,00,331 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Shillong is: 25.576 91.8828Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिलांग, मेघालय (Hindi); শিলং, মেঘালয় (Bengali); शिलॉंग, मेघालय (Marathi); શિલોંગ, મેઘાલય (Gujarati); ஷில்லாங், மேகாலயா (Tamil); షిల్లాంగ్, మేఘాలయ (Telugu); ಶಿಲ್ಲಾಂಗ್, ಮೇಘಾಲಯ (Kannada); ഷില്ലോങ്, മേഘാലയ (Malayalam).