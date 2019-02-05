English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
TV Actor Shilpa Shinde Joins Congress
Shinde said that she was keen to contest elections, but did not specify if it was for the Lok Sabha or the state Assembly, both of which are scheduled for this year.
The country is in dire need of change and only the Congress can bring about this change, Shilpa Shinde said.(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Mumbai: Television actor Shilpa Shinde on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of its Mumbai unit
chief Sanjay Nirupam.
The actor, who was a winner of the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, told reporters at the induction function that she wanted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister.
"The Congress party has run the country for ages. This is why I decided to join it. Today, the country is in dire need of change and only the Congress can bring about this change," she said.
On a query about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which had supported her during her spat with the makers of a television serial after she was replaced in it, Shinde said the Raj Thackeray-led party focused only on "Marathi-speaking" people.
"The Congress does not look at any caste or religion while extending a helping hand to those in need. However, the MNS only focuses on Marathi-speaking people. When I needed help, the MNS gave a Marathi angle to my plight," she claimed.
She added that she was keen to contest elections, but did not specify if it was for the Lok Sabha or the state
Assembly, both of which are scheduled for this year.
Nirupam said the country was unhappy with the current dispensation and people who believed in the core principles of the country were joining the Congress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
chief Sanjay Nirupam.
The actor, who was a winner of the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, told reporters at the induction function that she wanted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister.
"The Congress party has run the country for ages. This is why I decided to join it. Today, the country is in dire need of change and only the Congress can bring about this change," she said.
On a query about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which had supported her during her spat with the makers of a television serial after she was replaced in it, Shinde said the Raj Thackeray-led party focused only on "Marathi-speaking" people.
"The Congress does not look at any caste or religion while extending a helping hand to those in need. However, the MNS only focuses on Marathi-speaking people. When I needed help, the MNS gave a Marathi angle to my plight," she claimed.
She added that she was keen to contest elections, but did not specify if it was for the Lok Sabha or the state
Assembly, both of which are scheduled for this year.
Nirupam said the country was unhappy with the current dispensation and people who believed in the core principles of the country were joining the Congress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results