Shimoga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K.S. Eshwarappa Won

Live election result of 113 Shimoga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shimoga MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
Live election result of 113 Shimoga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shimoga MLA.
Shimoga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,46,564 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,22,213 are male, 1,24,319 female and 20 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.71 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%
Live Status BJP K.S. Eshwarappa Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP10402760.36%K.S. Eshwarappa
INC5792033.61%K.B. Prasanna Kumar
JD(S)57963.36%H.N. Niranjan
NOTA8750.51%Nota
IND6710.39%Ravikishan
IND5980.35%A.Yaseen Mubarak
IND5720.33%G.Narasimhamurthy (Babanna)
AIMEP3970.23%Mohammed Yusuf Khan
IND3270.19%Shafinaz Begam
IND1950.11%Dr.Narendra P.L.
JSP(K)1520.09%Go.Ramesh Gowda
IND1200.07%S Vasantha Kumar
IND1180.07%Noor Ahmed N.
IND1120.06%B.S.Srinath (Chenny)
RPS1010.06%M.Ramesh
IND770.04%B.Channabasappa
IND730.04%Chandrashekhar H.G
PBI670.04%Surekha.P.V
IND590.03%Khaja Gareebun Nawab.M
NMC520.03%M.Samiulla
IND450.03%Ashok Dodda Thalavar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 278 votes (0.2%) securing 28.18% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.77%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 32,419 votes (29.45%) registering 53.58% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.73%.

Check the table below for Shimoga live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

