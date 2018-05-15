Shimoga Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K.B. Ashok Naik Won

Live Status BJP K.B. Ashok Naik Won

Shimoga Rural (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,07,074 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,626 are male, 1,03,409 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.76 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,109 votes (7.06%) securing 33.94% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.1%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,265 votes (19.32%) registering 45.38% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.09%.