1-min read

Shimoga Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's K.B. Ashok Naik Won

Live election result of 111 Shimoga Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shimoga Rural MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
Shimoga Rural (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Shimoga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,07,074 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,626 are male, 1,03,409 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.76 and the approximate literacy rate is 75%
Live Status BJP K.B. Ashok Naik Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6932640.25%K.B. Ashok Naik
JD(S)6554938.06%Sharada Puryanaik
INC3349319.44%Dr. Sreenivas Kariyanna
NOTA13280.77%Nota
IND9510.55%Mamatha Rani
IND6100.35%Manikanta B.L.
AIMEP5700.33%S.Krishna
RPS4210.24%L.Rangaswamy

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,109 votes (7.06%) securing 33.94% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.1%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,265 votes (19.32%) registering 45.38% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.09%.

Check the table below for Shimoga Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

