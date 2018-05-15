GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shirahatti Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani Wins

Live election result of 65 Shirahatti constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shirahatti MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:32 PM IST
Shirahatti (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,08,796 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,05,784 are male, 1,02,874 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
Live Status BJP Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9196757.26%Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani
INC6197438.59%Doddamani Ramakrishna Shidlingappa
NOTA12090.75%Nota
BSP9390.58%Chandrakanth Subhas Kadrolli
JHP8670.54%Arunkumar Veeranna Tirlapur
AIMEP8460.53%Doddamani Mallikarjun Yallappa
IND6510.41%Amruta Ratnakar Yeni
RCMP5730.36%Raja Venkatesh Devaraj Karabhari
IND5390.34%Duragappa Laxmappa Harijan
BRPP5220.33%L Narayanaswamy
NCP2670.17%Geeta Krishna Nayak
BBKD2500.16%Kumar Bhimasheppa Lamani

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 315 votes (0.24%) securing 34.09% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.88%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,501 votes (10.12%) registering 38.41% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Shirahatti live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

