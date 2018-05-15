Shirahatti Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani Wins

Live Status BJP Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Shirahatti (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gadag district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,08,796 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,05,784 are male, 1,02,874 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.13 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 315 votes (0.24%) securing 34.09% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.88%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,501 votes (10.12%) registering 38.41% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Shirahatti live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting