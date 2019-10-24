Shirala Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिराळा, Battis):counting of vote begins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

284. Shirala (Battis), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,92,398 eligible electors, of which 1,50,769 were male, 1,41,628 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,185 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shirala Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 7087 54.22% Mansing Fattesingrao Naik LEADING BJP 4201 32.14% Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao IND 1516 11.60% Samaratbaba Nanaso Mahadik NOTA 97 0.74% Nota BLRP 39 0.30% Anandrao Vasantrao Sarnaikfauji Bapu IND 37 0.28% Baban Bhiku Kachare BSP 36 0.28% Lahu Akaram Waghmare BMKP 23 0.18% Shahaji Bapu Waghamare IND 18 0.14% Jayant Ramchandra Patil VBA 17 0.13% Suresh Baban Jadhav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,659 eligible electors, of which 1,44,044 were male, 1,32,615 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,185 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,50,806.

Shirala has an elector sex ratio of 939.37.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3668 votes which was 1.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mansing Fattesingrao Naik of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25918 votes which was 13.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 53.66% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SWP got the most votes and the in the 284. Shirala Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.97%, while it was 77.5 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -17.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 284. Shirala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 284. Shirala constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Shirala Tehsil, Walwa Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle , Chikurde, Peth , Yelur, Kasegaon .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shirala is: 17.0521 74.0664.

