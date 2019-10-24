Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Shirdi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिर्डी): Patil of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirdi (शिर्डी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:23 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Vikhe Patil Radhakrishna Eknathrao
LEADING

Detailed Results
Shirdi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिर्डी): Patil of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirdi (शिर्डी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

218. Shirdi (शिर्डी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,62,531 eligible electors, of which 1,36,251 were male, 1,26,270 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 367 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shirdi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
16595
87.63%
Vikhe Patil Radhakrishna Eknathrao
INC
1939
10.24%
Thorat Suresh Jagannath
VBA
251
1.33%
Kolage Vishal Baban
NOTA
80
0.42%
Nota
BSP
43
0.23%
Jagtap Shimon Thakaji
IND
29
0.15%
Wagh Vishwanath Pandurang

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,50,457 eligible electors, of which 1,30,544 were male, 1,19,913 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 367 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,13,215.

Shirdi has an elector sex ratio of 926.75.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 74662 votes which was 38.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 63.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Vikhe Radhakrishna Eknathrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 13309 votes which was 8.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.68% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 218. Shirdi Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 77.9%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.85%, while it was 71.5 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.05%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 270 polling stations in 218. Shirdi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 253.

Extent: 218. Shirdi constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Sangamner Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Ashwi . 2. Rahata Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Rahata, Rajuri, Loni, Shirdi (MC), and Rahata Pimplas (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shirdi is: 19.656 74.2894.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirdi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
