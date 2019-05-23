Shirdi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena Wins

live Status party name candidate name SHS Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande SHS Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande WON

Shirdi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS 486820 47.29% Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande Won INC 366625 35.62% Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari VBA 63287 6.15% Sanjay Laxman Sukhdan IND 35526 3.45% Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram CPI 20300 1.97% Adv. Bansi Bhaurao Satpute IND 12946 1.26% Pradip Sunil Sarode IND 8225 0.80% Wakchaure Bhausaheb Jayram BSP 6006 0.58% Suresh Eknath Jagdhane NOTA 5394 0.52% Nota IND 3592 0.35% Ashok Anaji Wakchaure IND 3100 0.30% Subhash Dada Tribhuvan IND 2475 0.24% Bapu Paraji Randhir RMP 1970 0.19% Ashok Jagdish Jadhav IND 1930 0.19% Borage Shankar Haribhau RBS 1820 0.18% Vijay Dnyanoba Ghate IND 1704 0.17% Kishor Limbaji Rokade IND 1692 0.16% Ganpat Machindra More IND 1665 0.16% Sachin Sadashiv Gawande BRSP 1507 0.15% Adv. Prakash Kacharu Aaher IND 1488 0.14% Adv. Amolik Govind Baburao IND 1290 0.13% Sampat Khandu Samindar

38. Shirdi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.64%. The estimated literacy level of Shirdi is 79.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,99,922 votes which was 21.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 57.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RPIA candidate by a margin of 1,32,751 votes which was 19.99% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 54.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.38% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shirdi was: Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,68,181 men, 6,94,085 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Shirdi is: 19.7668 74.4754Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिरडी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); শিরডি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); शिर्डी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); શિરડી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஷிர்டி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); షిర్డీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಶಿರ್ಡಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഷിർദ്ദി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)