Shirdi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirdi (शिर्डी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Shirdi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirdi (शिर्डी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
38. Shirdi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.64%. The estimated literacy level of Shirdi is 79.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Status

party name
candidate name
SHS
Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande

SHS

Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande

WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,99,922 votes which was 21.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 57.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RPIA candidate by a margin of 1,32,751 votes which was 19.99% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 54.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.

Shirdi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
486820
47.29%
Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande
INC
366625
35.62%
Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari
VBA
63287
6.15%
Sanjay Laxman Sukhdan
IND
35526
3.45%
Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram
CPI
20300
1.97%
Adv. Bansi Bhaurao Satpute
IND
12946
1.26%
Pradip Sunil Sarode
IND
8225
0.80%
Wakchaure Bhausaheb Jayram
BSP
6006
0.58%
Suresh Eknath Jagdhane
NOTA
5394
0.52%
Nota
IND
3592
0.35%
Ashok Anaji Wakchaure
IND
3100
0.30%
Subhash Dada Tribhuvan
IND
2475
0.24%
Bapu Paraji Randhir
RMP
1970
0.19%
Ashok Jagdish Jadhav
IND
1930
0.19%
Borage Shankar Haribhau
RBS
1820
0.18%
Vijay Dnyanoba Ghate
IND
1704
0.17%
Kishor Limbaji Rokade
IND
1692
0.16%
Ganpat Machindra More
IND
1665
0.16%
Sachin Sadashiv Gawande
BRSP
1507
0.15%
Adv. Prakash Kacharu Aaher
IND
1488
0.14%
Adv. Amolik Govind Baburao
IND
1290
0.13%
Sampat Khandu Samindar

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.38% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shirdi was: Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,68,181 men, 6,94,085 women and 1 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirdi Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Shirdi is: 19.7668 74.4754

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिरडी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); শিরডি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); शिर्डी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); શિરડી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஷிர்டி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); షిర్డీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಶಿರ್ಡಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഷിർദ്ദി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
