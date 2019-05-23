English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shirdi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sadashiv Lokhande of Shiv Sena Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirdi (शिर्डी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
38. Shirdi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.64%. The estimated literacy level of Shirdi is 79.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,99,922 votes which was 21.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 57.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RPIA candidate by a margin of 1,32,751 votes which was 19.99% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 54.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.38% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shirdi was: Lokhande Sadashiv Kisan (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,68,181 men, 6,94,085 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirdi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Shirdi is: 19.7668 74.4754
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिरडी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); শিরডি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); शिर्डी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); શિરડી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஷிர்டி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); షిర్డీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಶಿರ್ಡಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഷിർദ്ദി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande
Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande
Shirdi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
486820
47.29%
Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande
INC
366625
35.62%
Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari
VBA
63287
6.15%
Sanjay Laxman Sukhdan
IND
35526
3.45%
Wakchaure Bhausaheb Rajaram
CPI
20300
1.97%
Adv. Bansi Bhaurao Satpute
IND
12946
1.26%
Pradip Sunil Sarode
IND
8225
0.80%
Wakchaure Bhausaheb Jayram
BSP
6006
0.58%
Suresh Eknath Jagdhane
NOTA
5394
0.52%
Nota
IND
3592
0.35%
Ashok Anaji Wakchaure
IND
3100
0.30%
Subhash Dada Tribhuvan
IND
2475
0.24%
Bapu Paraji Randhir
RMP
1970
0.19%
Ashok Jagdish Jadhav
IND
1930
0.19%
Borage Shankar Haribhau
RBS
1820
0.18%
Vijay Dnyanoba Ghate
IND
1704
0.17%
Kishor Limbaji Rokade
IND
1692
0.16%
Ganpat Machindra More
IND
1665
0.16%
Sachin Sadashiv Gawande
BRSP
1507
0.15%
Adv. Prakash Kacharu Aaher
IND
1488
0.14%
Adv. Amolik Govind Baburao
IND
1290
0.13%
Sampat Khandu Samindar
