Shirol Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिरोळ): Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirol (शिरोळ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirol (शिरोळ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
280. Shirol (शिरोळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,984 eligible electors, of which 1,60,557 were male, 1,52,427 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 593 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,88,630 eligible electors, of which 1,48,949 were male, 1,39,681 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 593 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,55,072.
Shirol has an elector sex ratio of 949.36.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Ulhas Sambhaji of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 20033 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 31.29% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Appasaheb Alias Satgonda Revgonda Patil of INC won in this seat by defeating the SWP candidate by a margin of 16446 votes which was 8.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.59% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SWP got the most votes and the in the 280. Shirol Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.67%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.4%, while it was 73.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.73%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 281 polling stations in 280. Shirol constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 278.
Extent: 280. Shirol constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Shirol Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shirol is: 16.7112 74.5737.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirol results.
