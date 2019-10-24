Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

1-min read

Shirpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिरपूर): Kashiram Vechan Pawara of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirpur (शिरपूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:39 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
9. Shirpur (शिरपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Dhule district of Maharashtra and is part of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 40.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.8%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,19,970 eligible electors, of which 1,63,333 were male, 1,56,637 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 243 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sindkheda Election Results

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,95,736 eligible electors, of which 1,50,929 were male, 1,44,807 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 243 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,703.

Shirpur has an elector sex ratio of 959.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kashiram Vechan Pawara of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 25201 votes which was 12.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.97% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kashiram Vechan Pawara of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39813 votes which was 25.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 9. Shirpur Assembly segment of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Nandurbar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.4%, while it was 58.02 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 5.6%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 9. Shirpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 321.

Extent: 9. Shirpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhule district of Maharashtra: Shirpur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shirpur is: 21.419 74.9379.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirpur results.

