Shirur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिरुर): Ashok Raosaheb Pawar of NCP Leads

198. Shirur (शिरुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,81,668 eligible electors, of which 1,99,393 were male, 1,82,265 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 440 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shirur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Pacharne Baburao Kashinath IND -- -- Pawar Nitin Aba BSP -- -- Raghunath Mahipat Bhavar IND -- -- Sudhir Ramlal Pungaliya MNS -- -- Kailas Sambhaji Narke SBP -- -- Chandrashekhar D. Ghadage IND -- -- Adv. Narendra Anand Waghmare BMKP -- -- Amol Gorakh Londhe NCP -- -- Ashok Raosaheb Pawar LEADING VBA -- -- Chandan Kisanrao Sondekar NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,10,489 eligible electors, of which 1,63,843 were male, 1,46,646 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 440 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,85,129.

Shirur has an elector sex ratio of 914.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pacharne Baburao Kashinath of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 10941 votes which was 5.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Raosaheb Pawar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7567 votes which was 4.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 29.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 198. Shirur Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.64%, while it was 64.28 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 198. Shirur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 320.

Extent: 198. Shirur constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Shirur Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Nhavare, Wadgaon Rasai and Talegaon Dhamdhere, Shirur Saza and Karanjawane Saza of Shirur Revenue Circle and Shirur (M.C.), Haveli Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle – Wagholi and Urali Kanchan .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shirur is: 18.627 74.1695.

