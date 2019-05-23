English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shirur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirur (शिरूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
36. Shirur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.76%. The estimated literacy level of Shirur is 84.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatray of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,01,814 votes which was 27.70% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 59.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shirur was: Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatray (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,73,132 men, 8,50,960 women and 20 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Shirur is: 18.8266 74.3725
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिरूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); শিরুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); शिरूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); શિરુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஷிருர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); శిరూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಶಿರೂರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഷിരുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Shirur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Kagadi Jamirkhan Afjal
IND
--
--
Sonalitai Thorat
IND
--
--
Shaikh Raisa
IND
--
--
Shivajirao Uttamrao Pawar
VBA
--
--
Ovhal Rahul
BLP
--
--
Ghare Mohan Damodar
BBKD
--
--
Sanjay Baba Bansode
BRSP
--
--
Somnath Hiraman Mali
HAP
--
--
Shashikant Rajaram Desai
BPHP
--
--
Nitin Muralidhar Kuchekar
IND
--
--
Shahid Farukh Shaikh
NCP
--
--
Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe
IND
--
--
Aashtul Vikas Rajaram
IND
--
--
Ansari Samshad Anwar
BMP
--
--
Prof. Shrikant Nivrutti Chabukswar Sir
BNS(P)
--
--
Sanjay Laxman Padwal
IND
--
--
Gangadhar Nathu Yadav
IND
--
--
Ghadage Balasaheb Jaysing
IND
--
--
Vinod Vasant Chandgude
IND
--
--
Waheeda Shainur Shaikh
IND
--
--
Bhausaheb Ramchandra Aadagale
IND
--
--
Chhaya Prabhakar Solanke
SHS
--
--
Aadhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey
