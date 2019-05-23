Shirur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Shirur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Kagadi Jamirkhan Afjal IND -- -- Sonalitai Thorat IND -- -- Shaikh Raisa IND -- -- Shivajirao Uttamrao Pawar VBA -- -- Ovhal Rahul BLP -- -- Ghare Mohan Damodar BBKD -- -- Sanjay Baba Bansode BRSP -- -- Somnath Hiraman Mali HAP -- -- Shashikant Rajaram Desai BPHP -- -- Nitin Muralidhar Kuchekar IND -- -- Shahid Farukh Shaikh NCP -- -- Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe IND -- -- Aashtul Vikas Rajaram IND -- -- Ansari Samshad Anwar BMP -- -- Prof. Shrikant Nivrutti Chabukswar Sir BNS(P) -- -- Sanjay Laxman Padwal IND -- -- Gangadhar Nathu Yadav IND -- -- Ghadage Balasaheb Jaysing IND -- -- Vinod Vasant Chandgude IND -- -- Waheeda Shainur Shaikh IND -- -- Bhausaheb Ramchandra Aadagale IND -- -- Chhaya Prabhakar Solanke SHS -- -- Aadhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey

36. Shirur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.76%. The estimated literacy level of Shirur is 84.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatray of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 3,01,814 votes which was 27.70% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 59.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatray of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,78,611 votes which was 21.28% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 57.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.47% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shirur was: Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatray (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,73,132 men, 8,50,960 women and 20 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Shirur is: 18.8266 74.3725Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिरूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); শিরুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); शिरूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); શિરુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஷிருர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); శిరూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಶಿರೂರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഷിരുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).