1-min read

Shirur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shirur (शिरूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
36. Shirur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.76%. The estimated literacy level of Shirur is 84.54%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.47% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shirur was: Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatray (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,73,132 men, 8,50,960 women and 20 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shirur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Shirur is: 18.8266 74.3725

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिरूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); শিরুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); शिरूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); શિરુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); ஷிருர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); శిరూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಶಿರೂರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഷിരുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
