Shiv Sainik from Maha's Satara Reaches Guwahati to 'Convince' Eknath Shinde to Come Back, Detained

Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra’s Satara, came all the way to Guwahati to urge party MLA Eknath Shinde to return to Maharashtra. Bhosale, who was waiting outside the hotel in which Shinde to meet the rebel MLAs, has been detained by the police.

With a poster in his hand saying, “Eknath ji please come back,” he was all set in his mission. Bhosale is the “upajela pramukh” of Satara district, the area from where Shinde hails from.

Speaking to News18 he said, “We shiv sainiks believe in Bala Saheb Thackeray ideology, and party in Delhi Devendra Fadnavis misguided him. I have come here to take them back and I will do it. There is huge security here but I know I will convince them.”

Bhosale has come to Guwahati alone with the conviction that he can take Shinde back.

For last 48 hours Radisson Blu, where Shinde and 11 other MLAs are camping, has been the hotbed of Maharashtra politics. Despite tight security arrangements, Bhosale is still trying to convince police to let him inside.

Police officials repeatedly told him that there is no way that they he can meet the rebel MLAs.

The Shiv Sena led by Thackeray has sought the disqualification of 12 legislators from the Shinde camp for not attending the legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

Shinde, who has spearheaded the revolt against the party, has claimed that the group led by him is the “real Shiv Sena”, and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.

In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Shinde who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents, said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting.

Responding to it, Shinde said in tweets, “There are several Supreme Court decisions in this regard. Who are you trying to frighten? We understand your games and law as well. You can’t ask for action against 12 of our MLAs because we are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray and are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks. In fact, we demand action against you for forming a group despite having no numbers.

In the wake of his rebellion, Shinde was sacked as Shiv Sena’s group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The party appointed Ajay Chaudhary in his place. However, the rebel faction passed a resolution retaining Shinde as their group leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip in place of Sunil Prabhu. Prabhu had sent letters to the rebels, asking them to attend the legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening in Mumbai or face action under the anti-defection law.

