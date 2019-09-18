Shiv Sena-BJP Alliance will Happen, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
A mutually agreeable seat-sharing formula for upcoming polls is still eluding the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP and Shiv Sena will seal an alliance for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections.
A mutually agreeable seat-sharing formula for upcoming polls is still eluding the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.
Addressing BJP workers at `Vidarbha Vijay Sankalp' meet here, Gadkari said, "Workers should resolve to stand behind the party and its ideology. They should stand behind the candidates selected by the party. "I feel BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will take place," he added.
BJP workers should work to win all the seats in Vidarbha and bring the Devendra Fadnavis-led government back to power with more seats than the last time, Gadkari said.
He reminded the gathering of sacrifices made by Jan Sangh members during the Emergency.
"Our party did not begin its journey with the sole purpose of coming to power...We want to change government, society and to keep democracy alive," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- Zareen Khan Recounts Casting Couch Horror, Says Director Asked Her to 'Rehearse Kissing Scene'
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
- Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'