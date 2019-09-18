Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shiv Sena-BJP Alliance will Happen, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

A mutually agreeable seat-sharing formula for upcoming polls is still eluding the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shiv Sena-BJP Alliance will Happen, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Loading...

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP and Shiv Sena will seal an alliance for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections.

A mutually agreeable seat-sharing formula for upcoming polls is still eluding the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

Addressing BJP workers at `Vidarbha Vijay Sankalp' meet here, Gadkari said, "Workers should resolve to stand behind the party and its ideology. They should stand behind the candidates selected by the party. "I feel BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will take place," he added.

BJP workers should work to win all the seats in Vidarbha and bring the Devendra Fadnavis-led government back to power with more seats than the last time, Gadkari said.

He reminded the gathering of sacrifices made by Jan Sangh members during the Emergency.

"Our party did not begin its journey with the sole purpose of coming to power...We want to change government, society and to keep democracy alive," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram