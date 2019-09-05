Shiv Sena, BJP Discuss Seat Allocation for Allies in Upcoming Maharashtra Elections
A BJP leader said it has not yet been decided which party will contest how many seats in the 288-member house.
Party symbols of Shiv Sena (left) and BJP. (File photo)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena and BJP leaders on Wednesday held their first round of talks on seat-sharing primarily focusing on possible seats that could be allotted to their allies for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.
A BJP leader said it has not yet been decided which party will contest how many seats in the 288-member house. "Today was the first day of meeting to work out a seat-sharing formula. It is not fixed how many seats each party can share with the allies but some seats were discussed, said the BJP leader.
The meeting was held at Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil's residence here, which was attended by party leader and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Sena leader Subhash Desai.
Asked about the recently inducted leaders from the Congress and NCP, the BJP leader said, "Those seats will be considered as that of the respective party in which the sitting MLA has joined."
"Most of the sitting MLAs will get ticket from their new political home. Such an arrangement has been worked out," he said.
Smaller parties like the RPI (A) and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) are part of the BJP-Sena alliance in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box at Rs 3,999: Live TV Plus Netflix, Hotstar And More
- Karan Johar Confirms Newbie Lakshya Will Join Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2
- Android 10: Forget Dark Mode, the New Emojis are the Real Deal
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary