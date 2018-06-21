Shiv Sena Compares BJP to British Raj, Says History Won’t Forgive Its ‘Greed in Kashmir’

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has launched yet another vitriolic attack on estranged ally BJP, saying the saffron party opted out of power in Jammu and Kashmir after spreading anarchy. History will never forgive the party for its "greed", the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.“When the BJP failed to check terrorism and violence in the northern state, it pinned blame on the People's Democratic Party (PDP),” the Sena said, comparing the move to the way the British "decamped" from India.It also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "running a nation is not a child's play."Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday placed under Governor's rule for the fourth time in the last decade after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as the chief minister."The BJP opted out of power in Kashmir after spreading anarchy in the Valley," the Sena alleged in the editorial. "The situation had never deteriorated to this extent there, rivers of blood had never flown so extensively and never had so many jawans lost their lives before."“All this happened during the BJP's rule in the valley. However, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was blamed and the saffron party opted out of power like a gentleman,” it said. "The government in Kashmir was formed due to greed (of the BJP). The country, jawans and people of Kashmir had to pay a heavy price for this greediness. Thus, history will never forgive the BJP for this," the Marathi publication said.The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also sought to know what happened to assurances of 'ghar wapsi' (homecoming) of Kashmiri Pandits and striking down Article 370 of the Constitution. "Terrorism has increased by a thousand times after demonetisation. Intrusions by Pakistanis have increased. Deaths of soldiers have increased despite there being no war. When you failed to stop all this, you pinned the blame on the PDP. British too decamped in the same manner," it charged.