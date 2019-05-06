Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shiv Sena Condemns Attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Lauds AAP For Having 'Done Some Good Work'

The BJP also ally said the Kejriwal-led AAP government has done some good work in the fields of education and health.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shiv Sena Condemns Attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Lauds AAP For Having 'Done Some Good Work'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday condemned the latest attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said there should not be any lapse in his security.

The BJP also ally said the Kejriwal-led AAP government has done some good work in the fields of education and health.

Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi last week. The CM was on an open jeep when the man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him.

In its mouthpiece `Saamana', the Sena said, "Political and social intolerance is growing in India. But acts such as throwing ink or hurling shoes (at politicians) is not going to solve problems."

It looks like the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader has set a record of sorts in facing such assaults after becoming the chief minister of the city-state, the Marathi daily said.

He has faced nearly a dozen such attacks, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

"Such acts of insulting senior politicians in the country should be stopped at once," said the saffron party.

Kejriwal is not ready to accept the fact that New Delhi, being the national capital, has be put under Union Home Ministry as far as security matters are concerned, it said.

The local government can not have its own security force, the Sena organ said.

Kejriwal's government has done some good work in education and health, which has been lauded widely. But in the meantime, the AAP leader also started dreaming about becoming the prime minister and making false claims and allegations, the Sena said.

"We do not agree with such acts. There should not be any lapse in Kejriwal's security," said the party.

This was the second time bureaucrat-turned-politician has been slapped in a public rally. He had also been attacked with ink and spices earlier.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram