Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shiv Sena 'Demands' Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's Post

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and all the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the party will visit Ayodhya next week, before the start of the Parliament's session.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shiv Sena 'Demands' Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's Post
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Loading...

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, which has a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, Thursday said it has sought the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the demand has been conveyed to the BJP.

"The party has demanded deputy Speaker's post. We have conveyed our demand to the BJP," Raut told PTI.

Raut said Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and all the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the party will visit Ayodhya next week, before the start of the Parliament's session.

The purpose of the visit is to reaffirm the party's commitment to construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, Raut said.

Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in November 2018 too, in an apparent bid to mount pressure on the Modi-led government on the Ram temple issue.

The ties between the Sena and the BJP were under considerable strain before the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The two parties, however, stitched up an alliance for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls later.

Arvind Sawant, MP from Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, the lone Sena minister in the Modi government, handling the heavy industries and public enterprises portfolio.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram