Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shiv Sena Dubs BJP Rout in Nagpur Zilla Parishad Poll 'Sensational' and 'Shocking'

The BJP won just 15 of the 58 seats in Nagpur ZP. The Shiv Sena's Saaman paper said in Nandurbar and elsewhere, if the Congress had fought the polls in alliance with them, the BJP would have been 'finished'.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiv Sena Dubs BJP Rout in Nagpur Zilla Parishad Poll 'Sensational' and 'Shocking'
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday termed the poll result in Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP), where the BJP was ousted from power by the Congress, as"sensational and shocking".

Polling for six ZPs in Maharashtra - Nagpur, Akola, Washim, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar (332 seats) - and the Panchayat Samitis (664 seats) falling in their jurisdiction were held on Tuesday and results were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP lost control of the ZP in Nagpur, the home district of party stalwarts Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari.

The BJP won just 15 of the 58 seats in Nagpur ZP, where the Congress bagged a handsome tally of 30, while its ally the NCP pocketed 10.

An editorial in 'Saamana', a mouthpiece of the ruling Shiv Sena, pointed out that except Dhule, the BJP suffered defeat in the remaining five district councils.

In these five districts, the Congress, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have done "very well", the Marathi daily said.

The editorial said the BJP's defeat in the home turf of Fadnavis, a former chief minister, and Gadkari, a Union minister, was "sensational and shocking" and the outcome shows the rural population was "fed up" with the party.

"The Congress had performed well in the assembly elections in Nagpur (held in October) and now it has wrested the district council from the BJP," the Sena publication said.

The paper said in Nandurbar and elsewhere, if the Congress had fought the polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena, the BJP would have been "finished".

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

In 56-member Nandurbar ZP, both Congress and the BJP won 23 seats each, while the Sena, which had no presence earlier in the council, bagged seven.

"No party can get power in the district council without the support of the Shiv Sena. The anger of losing power in Nandurbar was so much that BJP goons attacked Sena party office in Akkalkua," the paper noted.

However, despite losing in Nagpur, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in these ZP polls, winning 109 of the 332 seats on offer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram