Shiv Sena Functionary Injured as Gunman Attacks Him Inside Mumbai Temple, Assailant Nabbed

Mumbai A 55-year-old Shiv Sena functionary was injured after a man opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place around 7.15 am in the premises of Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.

The Sena functionary, Chandrashekhar Jadhav, was sitting in the temple premises when the man, identified as Abhay Vikram Singh (22), fired four to five rounds at him from a gun, the official at Vikhroli police station said.

Jadhav sustained injuries on one of his shoulders and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, he said.

Jadhav's son, who was present there at the time of the incident, and some other locals caught hold of the assailant and beat him up before handing him over to police.

The accused, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, also sustained injuries in the thrashing and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said.

He will be arrested after discharge and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act, the police said, adding that the weapon used by the accused was seized.

The motive behind the attack was not yet clear, the official said. Later, talking to PTI, Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli Sunil Raut said, "As per preliminary information, Jadhav was sitting in the temple premises when the man fired at him. The bullet brushed past his shoulder...he is out of danger."

