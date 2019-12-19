Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shiv Sena Functionary Injured as Gunman Attacks Him Inside Mumbai Temple, Assailant Nabbed

The functionary sustained injuries on one of his shoulders and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, officials said.

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiv Sena Functionary Injured as Gunman Attacks Him Inside Mumbai Temple, Assailant Nabbed
Representative image.

Mumbai A 55-year-old Shiv Sena functionary was injured after a man opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place around 7.15 am in the premises of Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.

The Sena functionary, Chandrashekhar Jadhav, was sitting in the temple premises when the man, identified as Abhay Vikram Singh (22), fired four to five rounds at him from a gun, the official at Vikhroli police station said.

Jadhav sustained injuries on one of his shoulders and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, he said.

Jadhav's son, who was present there at the time of the incident, and some other locals caught hold of the assailant and beat him up before handing him over to police.

The accused, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, also sustained injuries in the thrashing and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said.

He will be arrested after discharge and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act, the police said, adding that the weapon used by the accused was seized.

The motive behind the attack was not yet clear, the official said. Later, talking to PTI, Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli Sunil Raut said, "As per preliminary information, Jadhav was sitting in the temple premises when the man fired at him. The bullet brushed past his shoulder...he is out of danger."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram