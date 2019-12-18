Shiv Sena Hints at Alliance with NCP-Congress for Aurangabad Civic Body Election

Aurangabad: Days after BJP leader and Deputy Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) resigned from his post, Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele of Shiv Sena on Wednesday indicated that his party may join hands with NCP and Congress to share power in the civic body.

Ghodele said his party would "accommodate" NCP and Congress in the AMC.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the 2015 Aurangabad civic polls together. However, cracks developed in the saffron alliance after deputy mayor Vijay Autade announced on Friday that he was resigning from the post as the new Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government under Uddhav Thackeray had stopped the water supply scheme meant for Aurangabad, which was sanctioned by former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

On Monday, Autade handed over his resignation to the mayor, who accepted it.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, mayor Ghodele said, "We will accommodate Congress and NCP in the civic body and people may see a new deputy Mayor in the coming days."

However, he did not give a specific reply to a question on which party will get the post of deputy mayor.

"We will accommodate our new alliance partners. They will get the post for at least two months," he added. The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

However, the state witnessed a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

Finally, the Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form a government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as CM on November 28.

