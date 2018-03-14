English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shiv Sena Holds Naresh Agrawal Responsible for Reversal of BJP's Fortunes in UP
I don't consider that the SP-BSP tie up has worked I believe that Lord Ram was angry with you (BJP) the day you (BJP) rolled out the red carpet for the SP leader, who has criticised Lord Ram, Sanjay Raut said.
Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal, who lost out in the race for re-nomination to the upper House to Jaya Bachchan, on Monday quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had suffered reverses in bypolls in two parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh because of Naresh Agrawal's induction into the saffron party.
In the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing behind Praveen Nishad of the SP.
In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel had raced ahead of his nearest BJP rival.
The election to the two constituencies were held on March 11. A day later, Agrawal quit the SP to join the BJP after he lost out to actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house.
The bypolls were necessitated after Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively, following their election to the state legislative council.
