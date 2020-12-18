Shiv Sena Leader to File Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Over Corruption Allegations

Shiv Sena leader and MLA Pratap Sarnaik said that he would file a Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya after he leveled corruption allegations.

"Hold a press conference in Thane within 15 days and publicly apologise to my client, else face the defamation suit for Rs 100 Crore," the legal notice by Sarnaik's Advocate Raghunath Kulkarni stated.

This comes two days after Somaiya in a press conference in Thane leveled allegations of corruption against the Shiv Sena leader.

"You have made an extremely irresponsible statement in order to malign the political image and to defame his political, social and individual personality in the eyes of the people. You have done this character assassination of my client with an ulterior motive in your mind. That is why I am sending you this legal notice," the legal notice added.

In the four-page notice, Kulkarni has put forth details countering the allegations leveled by Kirit Somaiya, where he sought political revenge after he was rendered jobless as BJP could not come to power in Maharashtra.

"It is irresponsible and childish to say that my client ran away after shutting down the company. He has been a partner in VN developers since the year 2001. You have made this statement on the basis of incomplete information and have caused financial social and political damage to my client," the notice stated.