Sena Man Says Aurangabad MLA, Deputy Mayor Thrashed Him over Road Tender

Shirsat, MLA from Aurangabad West Assembly seat, and deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal denied the allegations and claimed former corporator Sushil Khedkar was beaten up by party workers.

PTI

January 19, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Shiv Sena MLA MLA Sanjay Shirsat.

Aurangabad: A former Shiv Sena corporator from Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Saturday claimed that his party's MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal thrashed him for submitting a bid for a road tender.

Shirsat, MLA from Aurangabad West Assembly seat, and deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal denied the allegations and claimed former corporator Sushil Khedkar was beaten up by party workers.

"MLA Sanjay Shirsat thrashed me on Saturday afternoon in his office. I had to get admitted in a government hospital.

Shirsat has been putting pressure on me for a long time over a road work tender in Satara here," Khedkar told PTI.

"The MLA told me not to submit a bid for the tender which is worth Rs 2.25 crore but I did. Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal also beat me up along with Shirsat," Khedkar claimed.

Shirsat, in his defence, said, "Khedkar is arrogant and he had an altercation with party workers. They beat him up. I did not hit him."

Janjal too denied the allegations and said he had in fact tried to save a "drunk" Khedkar when he was being assaulted.

Khedkar said he has approached Vedant Nagar police station to file a case.

