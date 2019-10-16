Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar Stabbed at Rally in Maharashtra Week Before Polls

During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar Stabbed at Rally in Maharashtra Week Before Polls
During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was stabbed by an an unidentified man during a poll rally in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.

During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said. "While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said.

The Lok Sabha member's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in that case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram