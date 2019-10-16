Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar Stabbed at Rally in Maharashtra Week Before Polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was stabbed by an an unidentified man during a poll rally in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.

During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said. "While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said.

The Lok Sabha member's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in that case.

