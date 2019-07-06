Take the pledge to vote

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Calls Karnataka Political Turmoil 'Real Drama', Says It Was 'Bound to Happen'

Nine MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD(S) reached Speaker Ramesh Kumar's office to put in their papers on Saturday, and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan. One Congress MLA had resigned earlier this week.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Calls Karnataka Political Turmoil 'Real Drama', Says It Was 'Bound to Happen'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday called the political turmoil in neighbouring Karnataka as "real drama" and said the "collapse" of the non-BJP government there was "bound to happen".

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the Speaker.

Nine MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD(S) reached Speaker Ramesh Kumar's office to put in their papers on Saturday, and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan. One Congress MLA had resigned earlier this week.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rajya Sabha MP Raut said, "The real drama begins in Karnataka. Non-BJP government is collapsing. This was bound to happen."

While rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath told reporters in Bengaluru "14 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) have resigned", Karnataka Assembly secretariat sources said 13 legislators had put in their papers.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 224-member House.

