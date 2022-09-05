Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Judicial Custody Extended Again Till Sept 19 in Money Laundering Case

A Special PMLA Court has extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for another two weeks, until September 19, in the alleged money laundering case arising out of the Patra Chawl land scam.

This is the second time that the custody of Raut has been extended. Initially, Raut was remanded under judicial custody for weeks on August 8. As the remand ended on August 22, his custody was extended till Monday.

On August 6, the ED interrogated the MP’s wife, Varsha Raut for around 10 hours in the same case in which it had earlier arrested his close associate, Pravin Raut, a former director of the Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Sanjay Raut, 61, was earlier sent to a four-day ED remand which was extended by three more days till August 8, followed by the two-week long judicial custody.

While ordering judicial custody, Special Judge Deshpande took cognisance of the MP’s medical records pertaining to his heart ailments and permitted him home-cooked food along with his medicines as prescribed by the doctor.

In April the ED had attached properties belonging to Varsha Raut and Pravin Raut and two others, worth around Rs 11.15 crore as part of its probe.

They included plots belonging to Pravin Raut in Palghar, Raigad, and a flat belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife in Mumbai, and properties she held jointly with another associate, Swapna Patkar.

On July 1, Sanjay Raut was grilled for over 10 hours by the ED and then summoned again on at least two occasions, but he skipped the same citing the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

