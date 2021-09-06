Sena MP Says No Action Against Websites Degrading Women; Govt Replies Delhi Police Filed Two FIRs in July

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised the issue of women’s security in the cyberspace yet again with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In a letter to Vaishnaw on Sunday, Chaturvedi expressed her disappointment and claimed that despite a discussion on the issue last month, no steps or action had been taken against certain websites, including a web application called ‘Sulli Deals’, that posted derogatory content about women. The IT ministry, however, has responded that action in the matter was taken two months ago in July even before the MP wrote a letter in August.

Ministry sources said the government had already taken action against this website and both the app as well as the YouTube channel had been blocked. They said Delhi Police special cell filed an FIR on July 7 against unknown persons terminating the YouTube channel, and another FIR was filed on July 9 before the MP wrote the letter.

Chaturvedi had written a similar letter to Vaishnaw on August 30, in which she said this website put out content to “degrade and humiliate women of a particular community”. Chaturvedi asked the central government to take stringent and immediate action since it was the government’s responsibility to protect the dignity of women.

In July, pictures of some women had appeared on this web app, with a phrase “Sulli deals of the day” indicating that these women were up for sale.

