Shiv Sena, NCP Likely Have 15 Ministers Each, Congress 13 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena and NCP are likely to get 15 ministerial berths each in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, sources said on Wednesday.

The Congress is likely to get 13 ministerial berths plus the Speaker's post. The Sena will hold the CM's post for full five years, sources added.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is going to be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday. Sources said the Sena is likely to get 15 berths in the ministry, including the CM's post.

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is likely to have 15 ministers including a deputy chief minister, while the Congress may get 13 berths and the Speaker's post, they said.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of council of ministers can not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.

The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.