'Shiv Sena Not Hindering Govt Formation': Sanjay Raut Meets Governor Amid Political Stalemate in Maharashtra
Whoever enjoys majority should be allowed to form govt, said Raut, who has been at the forefront of vociferously articulating the Sena's demand for equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post.
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after assembly election results.
Whoever enjoys majority should be allowed to form govt, said Raut, who has been at the forefront of vociferously articulating the Sena's demand for equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post.
The Rajya Sabha MP described his meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a "courtesy call".
"We informed the governor that the Shiv Sena is not responsible for the current political situation in the state over formation of new government," he said.
Raut, who is also executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said his party is not creating any hurdles in formation of the new government in Maharashtra, where assembly election results were announced on October 24.
"The governor heard us patiently. We put forth our point of view," Raut said.
"The governor informed us that there is some time for government formation in Maharashtra. The governor told that any political party (which commands majority) can come forward and stake claim (to form government)," Raut said.
"We agree that the governor is functioning within the framework of the Constitution," said the Rajya Sabha member. Raut was accompanied by party colleague and Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam, who met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said.
The meeting came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post. The BJP has rejected the Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.
In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation After Car Accident
- Yami Gautam On Being Trolled For Calling Chandigarh Her Hometown
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Hardik Pandya's Throwback Pic of Dhoni and Ziva Gets the Cutest Response from Sakshi