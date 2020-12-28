Shiv Sena Places 'BJP Office' Banner Outside ED Office after Summons to Sanjay Raut's Wife

Workers of the Shiv Sena on Monday installed a banner reading 'BJP State Office' outside the offices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in protest of the central agency's summons to Sanjay Raut's wife in the PMC Bank case.

The banner was placed after the agency issued a third summons to Varsha Raut after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds, The Quint reported. Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha MP targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of using central agencies against families of political opponents.

He further alleged that BJP leaders have been indirectly forcing him to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and that the ED action reflected their "frustration" against him as he didn't yield to the pressure.

"The ED is issuing summons…The BJP is targeting me in its frustration. The Shiv Sena will respond in the equal measure," he said. Raut said the BJP had been pressuring him since the last one year "to not allow the MVA government to survive".

"I have been doing regular correspondence with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the last one-and-a-half months regarding a Rs 50 lakh loan taken by my wife ten years ago from a friend to purchase a house," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"When the ED itself did not mention that the correspondence was regarding the PMC Bank scam case and HDIL, then how can BJP leaders say so?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Raut told reporters that he had not received any notice from the ED.

"I am searching for that notice since Sunday. BJP leaders are speaking about it. I have sent my person to the office of the BJP to look for the ED notice. I feel it might got stuck there (in the BJP's office). All this is politics," he said.