Sena Rules Out Alliance With BJP, But Says Will Support if Gadkari Emerges as PM Face in LS Polls

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut ruled out any alliance with the BJP and predicted a hung house in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He, however, added that in such a scenario if Nitin Gadkari emerges as the PM face, the Sena will support him.In an interview to an English newspaper, Sanjay Raut once again made it clear that the word alliance does not exist in Sena's dictionary."The BJP is only thinking about itself. So we are also thinking about only ourselves," said Raut.The BJP-Sena have been blowing hot and cold over the past many months. The Sena has even backed Congress's demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal issue. BJP president Amit Shah too has told cadres to prepare to fight it alone in Maharashtra for the general polls. The Sena has been threatening and taking digs at the BJP for not fulfilling its poll promises.Curiously, the Sena said it will not hesitate to support Nitin Gadkari if the latter emerges as the PM face."If Gadkari emerges as PM face, we will support him," said Raut.Just recently at the BJP national convention, Gadkari asked BJP workers to resolve to make Narendra Modi the country's prime minister again in 2019."I want to ask you to make a resolution to work with full conviction and strength so that in the coming elections we once again form BJP government with full majority and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again for doing justice to backward sections and making India prosperous, progressive and powerful," Gadkari said.In the past too, Gadkari has said that he has no aspirations to be a prime minister and is content with what he has achieved.Reflecting on the attempts by parties to pull together a mahagathbandhan, Raut said it will not get success any without the Congress."If they do not have a Congress in a grand alliance against the Modi government in the Centre, they will not succeed," said Raut.