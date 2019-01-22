English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sena Rules Out Alliance With BJP, But Says Will Support if Gadkari Emerges as PM Face in LS Polls
Just recently at the BJP national convention, Gadkari asked BJP workers to resolve to make Narendra Modi the country's prime minister again in 2019.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut ruled out any alliance with the BJP and predicted a hung house in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He, however, added that in such a scenario if Nitin Gadkari emerges as the PM face, the Sena will support him.
In an interview to an English newspaper, Sanjay Raut once again made it clear that the word alliance does not exist in Sena’s dictionary.
“The BJP is only thinking about itself. So we are also thinking about only ourselves,” said Raut.
The BJP-Sena have been blowing hot and cold over the past many months. The Sena has even backed Congress’s demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal issue. BJP president Amit Shah too has told cadres to prepare to fight it alone in Maharashtra for the general polls. The Sena has been threatening and taking digs at the BJP for not fulfilling its poll promises.
Curiously, the Sena said it will not hesitate to support Nitin Gadkari if the latter emerges as the PM face.
“If Gadkari emerges as PM face, we will support him,” said Raut.
Just recently at the BJP national convention, Gadkari asked BJP workers to resolve to make Narendra Modi the country's prime minister again in 2019.
"I want to ask you to make a resolution to work with full conviction and strength so that in the coming elections we once again form BJP government with full majority and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again for doing justice to backward sections and making India prosperous, progressive and powerful," Gadkari said.
In the past too, Gadkari has said that he has no aspirations to be a prime minister and is content with what he has achieved.
Reflecting on the attempts by parties to pull together a mahagathbandhan, Raut said it will not get success any without the Congress.
“If they do not have a Congress in a grand alliance against the Modi government in the Centre, they will not succeed," said Raut.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In an interview to an English newspaper, Sanjay Raut once again made it clear that the word alliance does not exist in Sena’s dictionary.
“The BJP is only thinking about itself. So we are also thinking about only ourselves,” said Raut.
The BJP-Sena have been blowing hot and cold over the past many months. The Sena has even backed Congress’s demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal issue. BJP president Amit Shah too has told cadres to prepare to fight it alone in Maharashtra for the general polls. The Sena has been threatening and taking digs at the BJP for not fulfilling its poll promises.
Curiously, the Sena said it will not hesitate to support Nitin Gadkari if the latter emerges as the PM face.
“If Gadkari emerges as PM face, we will support him,” said Raut.
Just recently at the BJP national convention, Gadkari asked BJP workers to resolve to make Narendra Modi the country's prime minister again in 2019.
"I want to ask you to make a resolution to work with full conviction and strength so that in the coming elections we once again form BJP government with full majority and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again for doing justice to backward sections and making India prosperous, progressive and powerful," Gadkari said.
In the past too, Gadkari has said that he has no aspirations to be a prime minister and is content with what he has achieved.
Reflecting on the attempts by parties to pull together a mahagathbandhan, Raut said it will not get success any without the Congress.
“If they do not have a Congress in a grand alliance against the Modi government in the Centre, they will not succeed," said Raut.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hard to Find a Corner to Relax - Djokovic Concerned About 'Big Brother' Cameras
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results