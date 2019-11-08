Take the pledge to vote

Shiv Sena Seeks Police Protection for Newly-elected MLAs Who Will be Shifted to Resort in Mumbai Till Nov 15

Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking necessary protection for the party's MLAs till November 15.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Shiv Sena Seeks Police Protection for Newly-elected MLAs Who Will be Shifted to Resort in Mumbai Till Nov 15
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray at a rally in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15, apparently fearing defection from its legislative rank.

Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking necessary protection for the party's MLAs till November 15.

In the letter, Narvekar said all MLAs would be staying at Retreat hotel in suburban Malad. "Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting his MLAs frequently for future decisions. We request you to provide necessary security measures," Narvekar said.

A police official confirmed receiving the letter. "We have received the letter from the Shiv Sena and the Mumbai police will take care of the security of their

MLAs," the official said.

The Sena has 56 MLAs, including the party's youth leader, Aaditya Thackeray, who was elected from Worli in central Mumbai in the October 21 assembly polls.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing power post declaration of assembly poll results on October 24. The Congress has alleged MLAs were being offered inducements to cross over.

