Shiv Sena Slams BJP's Award Politics, Asks Why No Second Term for 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee

Shiv Sena has slammed its ally BJP yet again. This time, the alliance partner is sore about the fact that Bharat Ratna was not announced for late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a freedom fighter who is also known as Veer Savarkar.An editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also questioned BJP for conferring Bharat Ratna on former President and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee"Veer Savarkar was ignored and insulted during the Congress regime. But what has the Modi government done to avenge that insult? When in opposition, the BJP had made a case for awarding the 'Bharat Ratna' to Savarkar. But during the BJP's regime now, neither has Ram Mandir been built, nor has Savarkar been given Bharat Ratna. Veer Savarkar has been unfortunate yet again," the editorial said.Sena has ben feeling sore about this announcement, for nearly three days now.Soon after the announcement, Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamana and Rajya Sabha member tweeted, "Who exactly has got Bharat Ratna? Today, Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika, Pranab Mukherjee were made Bharat Ratna. 'Kaala paani' for Savarkar yet again. Shame! Shame!"In a scathing editorial today, Saamana has asked why the government has disregarded tremendous public outcry for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar."Where did Savarkar fall short for the Modi government to honour him? He propounded the idea of Hindu Rashtra. He made immense sacrifices for the freedom struggle. Yet, the BJP government has failed to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar. He has been unfortunate yet again this time," it said.Saamana also questioned BJP's new-found love for Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. "If Pranab Mukherje was 'Bharat Ratna', then why did Mr Modi and the BJP not give him a second term as the President? Modi says Mukherjee is an ace guide in politics, administration; that he had been significantly helpful to Modi during his presidential tenure. If such a great personality would have been given a second opportunity, the elections would have been unopposed. Then why did BJP oppose Mukherjee as 'Congresswala' when he stood for re-election? When the Shiv Sena had supported Pranab Mukherjee's presidential bid, the BJP had gone to town against us," Saamana said.The editorial is in line with the several public attacks that the Sena has made on BJP in the last few years. Despite sharing power with the BJP, both in the Centre as well as in the State, the Shiv Sena has been bitterly criticizing the BJP on several counts.