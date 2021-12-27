A Shiv Sena follower has died while traveling to Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh on foot to pray for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s well-being. CM Thackeray recently underwent an operation for cervical spondylitis and is now recovering well. During the time, many Shiva Sainiks prayed to offer special puja for his successful operation and good health.

In Beed district, one such diehard supporter of Shiv Sena, Ruikar had taken a vow that if his leader’s operation is successful and his health improves, he will travel to Tirupati Balaji on foot from Beed. To fulfil his vow, Ruikar started his journey to Tirupati from Beed to offer prayer at Balaji temple.

Ruikar, 47, walked for many days but his health condition deteriorated. He had a fever and was admitted to a hospital but instead of improvement in his condition it took a worse turn and he died.

‘A caring, helpful man gone too soon’

Ruikar was known among his Shiv Sainik friends as someone who was always ready to help those who were in trouble. He was associated with the Shiv Sena from 1995 and it is said that he always helped people who sought assistance from him. So his sudden demise has shocked many people. The Thackeray family had a special liking for him.

Ruikar has left behind an old father, wife and two children and he was the only earning member in the family. With his death, his family is in grave economic crisis and in this situation, the party has come forward to help him. Shiv Sena has said that the party will bear all the expenses of the family.

Back when Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of Maharashtra after a lot of political hurdles, Ruikar had taken the same vow and he had traveled to Tirupati Balaji temple on foot from Beed.

