Shiv Sena Symbol Row LIVE Updates: Shinde Camp Stakes Claim On Party Funds; Uddhav To Hold Meetings Today, Hopes for Relief from SC

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 08:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Shiv Sena Symbol Row: With the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde winning the battle for the electoral symbol of the Sena may, at least for now, the contest has begun among both factions to retain their influence among the party workers and supporters. In an effort to remain the popular base, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction is looking at legal routes to and has approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and allotting the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol to it. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
A Shiv Sena member allegedly manhandled singer Sonu Nigam and his team at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur suburb.
I condemn the attack on legendary singer #SonuNigam & his team by a #Shivsena (U.T) MLA ‘s son Swapnil Phaterpekar.I appeal to @MumbaiPolice to take serious note of this incident & take strict action against the said goon and his friends. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 21, 2023
A Shiv Sena member allegedly manhandled singer Sonu Nigam and his team at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur suburb. The singer was performing at the festival when a local MLA, who is believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party misbehaved with them.
Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM
— Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday described the Election Commission’s decision to allot the ‘Shiv Sena’ and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp as a “property deal”.
It is no longer a secret that the name Shiv Sena and its poll symbol have been “purchased” like shopping of peanuts from an outlet, said an editorial in ‘Saamana’, the mouthpiece of the Sena (UBT).
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was taking forward the legacy of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and the people of that state were with him. He was speaking a couple of days after the Election Commission declared Shinde’s faction as the real Shiv Sena and allowed it the use of the bow and arrow symbol, which dealt a blow to Uddhav Thackeray whose father founded the outfit in 1966.
“Shinde is taking forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. The people of Maharashtra are with him and the BJP-Shiv Sena government there,” he told reporters on Sunday night. Scindia also said the double engine governments (of Shinde and the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre) were ensuring Maharashtra was one again focused on development.
The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which recently forged an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena, before the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to give away the symbol and party name of Shiv Sena to the Eknath Shinde-led group, has decided not to support the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate in the upcoming bypolls. READ MORE
Nashik Police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday. Shinde faction officer-bearer Yogesh Beldar lodged a complaint at Panchavati police station here late Sunday night, alleging that during an interaction with a TV channel, Raut used derogatory words against CM Shinde and maligned his image, he said. READ MORE
The war of words between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned filmy on Monday after the saffron party hit back at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s earlier remark in which he called Union Minister Amit Shah “Mogambo”, an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster Bollywood film ‘Mr India’. READ MORE
Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena has approached the Supreme Court, saying the Election Commission of India, which ruled that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is the real Shiv Sena, failed to discharge its duty as a neutral arbitrator. READ MORE
No claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission decision on the real Shiv Sena as “we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and have no temptations”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Monday. Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.
“The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the ‘vidhimandal’ (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations,” he said.
“We do not want to stake claim on any property, the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray are our property,” he added.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said people of Maharashtra have not liked the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. Campaigning for the Kasba Assembly bypoll scheduled for February 26, Pawar said people have the opportunity to show their displeasure at the EC by voting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.
“The decision given by EC was not liked by the people of Maharashtra and the voters of Shiv Sena, The voters have got an opportunity to express their displeasure through this bypoll. This displeasure will be seen in the results,” he said.
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to hold a series of meetings on Tuesday to decide upon the future strategy and the fate of the party.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a working committee meeting of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, initiating the process of a complete takeover of the party, including access to party funds. During the meeting, the faction will also discuss the takeover of party offices apart from other strategies to take complete ownership of Shiv Sena. The faction already took control of the party’s office in the legislative building on Monday.
Further, the apex court will also hear on merits the batch of petitions related to the political fallout in Maharashtra due to the split in the Shiv Sena today.
Yesterday, when senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray camp, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the petition, the CJI refused to pass any order and asked him to mention the matter “tomorrow”.
The plea filed by the Thackeray faction stated the points raised in the petition have a direct bearing on the issues which are being considered by the Constitution bench.
The petition contended the poll panel erred in holding that disqualification under the Tenth Schedule and proceedings under the Symbols Order operate in different spheres and that disqualification of MLAs is not based on cessation of membership of a political party.
It also submitted that the Election Commission has erred in holding that there was a split in the Shiv Sena.
Applying the ‘test of majority’ principle, the poll panel had on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the bow and arrow election symbol of the undivided party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray to it.
In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allotted to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.
The Commission said the MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The MLAs in the Uddhav Thackeray camp got 23.5 per cent of the votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said.
Read all the Latest Politics News here