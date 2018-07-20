English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shiv Sena to Abstain from Voting on No-Confidence Motion
On Thursday, the Sena's chief whip in the Lok Sabha Chandrakant Khaire issued a whip to MPs asking them to be present in the House when the motion was discussed and support the government.
File photo of Uddhav Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Mumbai The Shiv Sena will abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha moved by the Opposition against the Modi government, party sources said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Sena's chief whip in the Lok Sabha Chandrakant Khaire issued a whip to MPs asking them to be present in the House when the motion was discussed and support the government.
Hours after issuing the whip, the Sena shifted its stance and said party chief Uddhav Thackeray had asked his party MPs to remain in Delhi and a final decision on supporting the Modi government would be taken this morning before the debate started.
"Sena MPs have been asked to remain absent by Uddhav ji during the voting on the no-confidence motion," a close aide of the Sena chief told PTI.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of other parties for the motion, citing the NDA government's "non-fulfilment of the promise" to grant special status to his state.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
