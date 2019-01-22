English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shiv Sena to Contest on 25 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, Tries to Take Away BJP’s Ally
Rajbhar, who is a coalition partner in the BJP government in the state, has been voicing his dissent against the BJP and has repeatedly threatened to pull out if his demand of implementing sub-quota for OBCs was not implemented ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressing media oi Mumbai on November 23, 2018.
Loading...
Lucknow: The Shiv Sena has decided to contest on 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party is also in talks with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for a pre-poll alliance in the state.
Rajbhar, who is a coalition partner in the BJP government in the state, has been voicing his dissent against the BJP and has repeatedly threatened to pull out if his demand of implementing sub-quota for OBCs was not implemented ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut while speaking to media in Lucknow expressed disappointment with the BJP, “There is no question of any kind of alliance with BJP in UP for Lok Sabha Polls as BJP had broken its electoral pact with Sena in Maharashtra.”
The Sena’s focus is to combine forces with the SBSP, which has good influence over backward communities, added Raut.
The decision of Shiv Sena to contest in UP in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls might create hurdles for its old ally BJP, as the saffron party is already finding ways to take on the recently announced alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bhaujan Samaj Party.
Raut, who was in the state capital for upcoming biopic on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray along with Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao, said, “Although we are a regional party but we have a national appeal and our strategy will be made accordingly for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.”
The senior leader is of the opinion that allies are feeling suffocated in the NDA.
However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to keep its doors open for an alliance with its bickering ally in Maharashtra.
The chief spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP, Madhav Bhandari, while speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 had said, “We have fought the past Lok Sabha elections together. The situation hasn't changed.”
Bhandari, however, refused to answer questions on whether BJP was prepared to fight the Lok Sabha elections single-handedly.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Rajbhar, who is a coalition partner in the BJP government in the state, has been voicing his dissent against the BJP and has repeatedly threatened to pull out if his demand of implementing sub-quota for OBCs was not implemented ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut while speaking to media in Lucknow expressed disappointment with the BJP, “There is no question of any kind of alliance with BJP in UP for Lok Sabha Polls as BJP had broken its electoral pact with Sena in Maharashtra.”
The Sena’s focus is to combine forces with the SBSP, which has good influence over backward communities, added Raut.
The decision of Shiv Sena to contest in UP in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls might create hurdles for its old ally BJP, as the saffron party is already finding ways to take on the recently announced alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bhaujan Samaj Party.
Raut, who was in the state capital for upcoming biopic on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray along with Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao, said, “Although we are a regional party but we have a national appeal and our strategy will be made accordingly for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.”
The senior leader is of the opinion that allies are feeling suffocated in the NDA.
However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to keep its doors open for an alliance with its bickering ally in Maharashtra.
The chief spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP, Madhav Bhandari, while speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 had said, “We have fought the past Lok Sabha elections together. The situation hasn't changed.”
Bhandari, however, refused to answer questions on whether BJP was prepared to fight the Lok Sabha elections single-handedly.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results