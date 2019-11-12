Shiv Sena to File Second Petition in Supreme Court if President's Rule is Imposed in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena will file a second petition in the Supreme Court if the President's rule is imposed in Maharashtra, a party lawyer said on Tuesday.

"We will file a second petition today itself if the President's rule is imposed in the state," Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the first petition on behalf of Shiv Sena, told PTI.

He said the party lawyers have received no response from the apex court registrar for the request of giving urgent hearing Tuesday itself on its first petition in which the party has sought quashing of the Governor's Monday decision not to give three days time to submit letter of support for government formation in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.