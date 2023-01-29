CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Shiv Sena (UBT) Says Will Approach Court as BSS Puts Up Board Outside Thane's Anand Ashram

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 00:11 IST

Thane, India

Late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular leader of the region, used to run the party from Anand Ashram, the office of the undivided Shiv Sena in Thane. (File Photo: PTI)

The BSS board came up on January 27, the birth anniversary of Dighe, and people were being selectively stopped from entering the office complex, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Saturday said it would approach court after the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena put up its board outside Anand Ashram, the office of the undivided Shiv Sena in Thane.

Late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular leader of the region, used to run the party from here.

The BSS board came up on January 27, the birth anniversary of Dighe, and people were being selectively stopped from entering the office complex, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged.

“We will approach court," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
January 29, 2023, 00:11 IST
last updated:January 29, 2023, 00:11 IST
