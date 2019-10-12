Shiv Sena Unveils Maharashtra Manifesto, Promises Rs 10 Meals, Sops for Farmers; No Word on Aarey

The Shiv Sena on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai. Among many other promises, the manifesto states that the if the party wins, it will set up eateries across the state selling quality food at the price of Rs 10.

"One thousand bhojanalaya will be set up across Maharashtra. They will provide a nutritious meal at Rs 10. These centralised kitchens in every district will be managed and operated by women," said Aditya Thackeray, the party's candidate from Worli, during a press conference. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was also present at the release of the manifesto.

However, despite Sena's opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai for a Metro car shed last week, the manifesto does not make any mention of this issue.

When asked about the Metro car shed project, Uddhav said, "We stand by our decision to oppose the proposed car shed at Aarey Colony."

Police had imposed prohibitory orders in Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon last Saturday following protests over cutting of trees for the car shed. Twenty nine protesters had been arrested for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel during the felling of trees.

Aaditya Thackeray had slammed the hacking of trees and termed it as a "shameful and disgusting" act.

The BJP ally also promised special bus services for school and college students in villages.

The party sought to address farmers' issues by promising Rs 10,000 to those in need. Thackeray also said that it would be ensured that every individual farmer is covered under crop insurance. Currently, a farmer receives the insurance money only if the crops of the entire village are destroyed.

The manifesto also promises that the prices of fertilizers remain constant in the event that the party is elected for the 5-year tenure.

The BJP, which is in alliance with the Shiv Sena for the Maharashtra elections, is yet to release its manifesto.

The Congress-NCP alliance, on the other hand, had released their manifesto on October 7, promising immediate farm laon waiver, reduced penality under the Motor Vehicle Act, and zero-interest loan for higher education.

(With inputs from PTI)

