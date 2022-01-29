Shiv Sena Ward Leader Sacked for Harassing, Demanding Sex from Auto Driver

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra sacked a ward-level leader for allegedly harassing and demanding sexual favours from a female auto driver, according to reports on Saturday. Jitendra Khadye has been dismissed with immediate effect, a Sena leader was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The Vibhag Pramukh of Sainath Nagar, Virar East was thrashed by the victim and locals on January 24 at Phoolpada after he was called on to meet her. A video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Senior police inspector Suresh Warade, Virar police station said that Khadye saw the woman driving an auto and found her mobile number. “He demanded sex and also harassed her for contact numbers of other women,” Warade said.

After Khadye was thrashed, the woman brought him to the police station and a molestation case was registered. However, Khadye had managed to escape while the complaint was being filed, the report said.

Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena District President, Palghar Vasant Chavan said Khadye was sacked with immediate effect on orders of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena has zero-tolerance against harassment of women and Khade has brought a bad name to the party, he said.

BJP MP Raksha Khadse had alleged in November that crimes against women have gone up in the last two years under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

