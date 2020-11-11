Shiv Sena Will Suffer Setback in Maharashtra Polls for Allying with Cong for Power: Devendra Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena will pay the price in the 2024 elections to the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha for allying with the Congress for power, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was the party's incharge for recently-held Bihar polls, said on Wednesday. He said the Congress' rout in Bihar and in bypolls held in various states can be attributed to the failure of its leadership to instil confidence among the common people.

"Congress leadership cannot instil confidence in people, which could be the main reason behind the current situation of that party," the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters. Speaking on the electoral strategy adopted by the BJP in Bihar, he said the saffron party has a trump card in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a string of rallies in the eastern state to galvanise people.

Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, also said leaders of the BJP reached out to people at the village level in Bihar to convey the message of development. "We had our trump card in PM Narendra Modi whose rallies were telecast live in villages to increase the BJP's reach. Bihar is 89 per cent rural, hence it was a tough task to reach out to the people," he said.

Responding to a query, Fadnavis, whose party had shared power with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra before they parted ways after the 2019 assembly polls over the post of chief minister, said the Congress' "actions" will affect its alliance partners in future. "The Shiv Sena is going to be most affected party in Maharashtra because it went ahead with the Congress to gain power. Sena leadership will not understand it at this stage, but it will suffer a setback in the next Lok Sabha and assembly polls," Fadnavis said.

After it fell out with the BJP, the Sena walked out of the NDA and joined hands with the ideologically incompatible Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-December last year.