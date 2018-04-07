English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shiv Sena Wins BMC Bypoll, Tally in Civic General Assembly Now 94
Shiv Sena candidate Ramdas Kamble defeated Congress' Sunil Shetye by a margin of 845 votes in the election which was held on Friday due to the death of Sena corporator Prahlad Thombare.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday won the bypoll to Ward 173 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with its candidate, Ramdas Kamble, defeating the Congress' Sunil Shetye by a margin of 845 votes.
The election was held on Friday and was necessitated due to the death of Sena corporator Prahlad Thombare. The win has taken the tally of the Sena in the 227-member BMC general assembly to 94.
In other bypoll results announced by the State Election Commission today, the NCP's Pooja Kodre won in Pune defeating Sena's Monica Tupe by a margin of 3,528 votes. In Ulhasnagar, Congress' Suman Sachdev polled 2,690 votes and defeated the BJP's Sakshi Pannani who got 2,478 votes.
Congress' Taufiq Hatture won from Solapur beating his nearest AIMIM candidate Sheikh Pir Ahmed Karim. Vishal Kotkar of the Congress beat Sena's Vijay Pathare in Ahmednagarr.
The MNS' Vaishali Bhosale won from Nashik. The bypoll was held there after the party's sitting corporator Surekha Bhosale died.
Poll officials said that voting percentage in these wards was 45 per cent while it was 40.9 per cent in Mumbai. In Jalgaon, the BJP's Gehi Mayadevi won unopposed while the Congress won three seats each in Armori, Biloli and Chandrapur panchayat samitis, officials said. The NCP bagged a seat each in Sadak-Arjuni, Tuljapur, Vaijapur and Hinganghat panchayat samitis.
The BJP and Sena have won one seat each in Dhule and Gangapur while former Congress leader Narayan Rane's Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha won a seat in Kudal panchayat, SEC officials said.
Also Watch
The election was held on Friday and was necessitated due to the death of Sena corporator Prahlad Thombare. The win has taken the tally of the Sena in the 227-member BMC general assembly to 94.
In other bypoll results announced by the State Election Commission today, the NCP's Pooja Kodre won in Pune defeating Sena's Monica Tupe by a margin of 3,528 votes. In Ulhasnagar, Congress' Suman Sachdev polled 2,690 votes and defeated the BJP's Sakshi Pannani who got 2,478 votes.
Congress' Taufiq Hatture won from Solapur beating his nearest AIMIM candidate Sheikh Pir Ahmed Karim. Vishal Kotkar of the Congress beat Sena's Vijay Pathare in Ahmednagarr.
The MNS' Vaishali Bhosale won from Nashik. The bypoll was held there after the party's sitting corporator Surekha Bhosale died.
Poll officials said that voting percentage in these wards was 45 per cent while it was 40.9 per cent in Mumbai. In Jalgaon, the BJP's Gehi Mayadevi won unopposed while the Congress won three seats each in Armori, Biloli and Chandrapur panchayat samitis, officials said. The NCP bagged a seat each in Sadak-Arjuni, Tuljapur, Vaijapur and Hinganghat panchayat samitis.
The BJP and Sena have won one seat each in Dhule and Gangapur while former Congress leader Narayan Rane's Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha won a seat in Kudal panchayat, SEC officials said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|2
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|3
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|5
|12
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- CWG 2018: India Concede in Dying Seconds as Pakistan Clinch Draw
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation