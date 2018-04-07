GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shiv Sena Wins BMC Bypoll, Tally in Civic General Assembly Now 94

Shiv Sena candidate Ramdas Kamble defeated Congress' Sunil Shetye by a margin of 845 votes in the election which was held on Friday due to the death of Sena corporator Prahlad Thombare.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shiv Sena Wins BMC Bypoll, Tally in Civic General Assembly Now 94
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Saturday won the bypoll to Ward 173 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with its candidate, Ramdas Kamble, defeating the Congress' Sunil Shetye by a margin of 845 votes.

The election was held on Friday and was necessitated due to the death of Sena corporator Prahlad Thombare. The win has taken the tally of the Sena in the 227-member BMC general assembly to 94.

In other bypoll results announced by the State Election Commission today, the NCP's Pooja Kodre won in Pune defeating Sena's Monica Tupe by a margin of 3,528 votes. In Ulhasnagar, Congress' Suman Sachdev polled 2,690 votes and defeated the BJP's Sakshi Pannani who got 2,478 votes.

Congress' Taufiq Hatture won from Solapur beating his nearest AIMIM candidate Sheikh Pir Ahmed Karim. Vishal Kotkar of the Congress beat Sena's Vijay Pathare in Ahmednagarr.

The MNS' Vaishali Bhosale won from Nashik. The bypoll was held there after the party's sitting corporator Surekha Bhosale died.

Poll officials said that voting percentage in these wards was 45 per cent while it was 40.9 per cent in Mumbai. In Jalgaon, the BJP's Gehi Mayadevi won unopposed while the Congress won three seats each in Armori, Biloli and Chandrapur panchayat samitis, officials said. The NCP bagged a seat each in Sadak-Arjuni, Tuljapur, Vaijapur and Hinganghat panchayat samitis.

The BJP and Sena have won one seat each in Dhule and Gangapur while former Congress leader Narayan Rane's Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha won a seat in Kudal panchayat, SEC officials said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You