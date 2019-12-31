Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shiv Sena Worker Pours Ink on Man for Criticising Uddhav Thackeray on Social Media

Last week, some Shiv Sena workers thrashed a Mumbai resident and tonsured his head after he posted a derogatory comment against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party chief, on Facebook.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiv Sena Worker Pours Ink on Man for Criticising Uddhav Thackeray on Social Media
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Beed: A woman Shiv Sena worker poured ink over a man in Beed district of Maharashtra after he put up a social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The man had used the words "nalayak" (unworthy) and "udhvast" (destroyed) in his Facebook post.

Thackeray, who is president of the Shiv Sena, last month joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist NCP, after his party's alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28.

Last week, some Shiv Sena workers thrashed a Mumbai resident and tonsured his head after he posted a derogatory comment against Thackeray on Facebook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram