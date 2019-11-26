Shiv Sena Worker Quits Party over Uddhav Joining Hands with Congress & NCP to Become Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and Natioalist Congress (NCP) to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not

gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

Ramesh Solanki took to Twitter to announce his resignation

"I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.

"My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he further wrote on Twitter.

Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress and will be sworn in on Thursday evening.

