Shiv Sena Worker Quits Party over Uddhav Joining Hands with Congress & NCP to Become Maharashtra CM
The party worker, Ramesg Solanki, said he was resigning from his posts in Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena as his conscience and ideology would not allow him to work with the Congress wholeheartedly.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray gestures after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, (PTI)
Mumbai: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and Natioalist Congress (NCP) to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not
gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.
Ramesh Solanki took to Twitter to announce his resignation
"I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.
"My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he further wrote on Twitter.
Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress and will be sworn in on Thursday evening.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One