Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shiv Sena Worker Quits Party over Uddhav Joining Hands with Congress & NCP to Become Maharashtra CM

The party worker, Ramesg Solanki, said he was resigning from his posts in Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena as his conscience and ideology would not allow him to work with the Congress wholeheartedly.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiv Sena Worker Quits Party over Uddhav Joining Hands with Congress & NCP to Become Maharashtra CM
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray gestures after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, (PTI)

Mumbai: The decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and Natioalist Congress (NCP) to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra has not

gone down well with a party worker from Mumbai who announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

Ramesh Solanki took to Twitter to announce his resignation

"I am resigning from my respected post in BVS/YuvaSena and @ShivSena. I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan," he wrote from twitter handle @Rajput_Ramesh.

"My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he further wrote on Twitter.

Thackeray is the Chief Ministerial nominee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress and will be sworn in on Thursday evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram