Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
V K Singh
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Munda
Ramdas Athawale
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant as Cabinet Minister in New Team Modi
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant defeated Congress' Milind Deora for the second time in the general elections.
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Parliament.
New Delhi: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant could be the only member of BJP's Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena to get a berth in the new Narendra Modi cabinet. Sawant defeated Congress' Milind Deora for the second time in the general elections, bagging South Mumbai again, despite the tacit support of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
The 68-year-old deputy leader of the Shiv Sena will replace Anant Geete, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the previous Narendra Modi-led government, who lost from the Raigad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sawant, who retained his seat by defeating Deora by over 1 lakh votes, has been associated with the Shiv Sena since the party's early years. He was an engineer with Mahanagar Telephone Network Ltd (MTNL) till 1995 when he took voluntary retirement after being nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from governor's quota when Shiv Sena-BJP government came to power in 1995.
In his 24 years of active political life, Sawant has often been seen defending Shiv Sena on television panels and is reported to have a mass support base. He is also president of the MTNL trade union.
In 2014, he made his debut in the Lok Sabha after defeating the then MP Milind Deora and went on to become a member of Parliament's Estimates Committee, and a member of Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. He fought his election on the slogan ‘Gully Te Dilli, Aapla Manoos (gully to Delhi, our man)'.
#NewsAlert -- Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) takes the oath of office.#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/0xlu4gBUmL— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
